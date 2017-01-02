Listen Live Now!

KDLL is currently recruiting for open positions. Visit our employment page for more information. 

Are you a KDLL member? 

Your membership helps ensure the programming you love remains on the air.
Plus, you’ll feel good about it!

button

Recent News

Comment Period Extended on Refuge Predator Hunting Rules

Proposed changes to predator hunting regulations on refuges in Alaska, including the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge, are bringing several arguments to bear — or wolf, or coyote, for that matter. Listen:   One is the different management strategies of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and Board of Game, which prioritize managing ...

More

Main Line Leak Blamed for Gas Explosions Following Quake

Main Line Leak Blamed for Gas Explosions Following Quake

Enstar Natural Gas has identified the problem leading to gas explosions that destroyed two houses, and a fire that claimed two more, on Lilac Lane in Kenai following the magnitude 7.1 earthquake in January. Listen: According to an incident report filed Feb. 24 with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration and ...

More

Wellness for Residents and River City

A new wellness center in Soldotna is taking a holistic approach to the health of its members, and that’s just the beginning. Listen:   Don’t let the rows of cardio machines, racks of free weights or fleet of spinning bikes fool you — River City Wellness is not a gym. So says general manager Amy ...

More

Programs

NPR news


Morning Edition from NPR

Fresh Air with Terry Gross

All Things Considered