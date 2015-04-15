State Affairs Committee Takes Up Ruffner Nomination

Robert Ruffner’s trip through the maze of confirmation hearings to his nomination to the Board of Fish continued Monday. Monday’s discussion dug much further into potential policy decisions and the opposition to the Governor’s appointment.

These hearings before different legislative committees have functioned a little like job interviews so far. But Monday’s hearing before the senate state affairs committee was more interesting. A lot of the opposition to Ruffner’s appointment comes from Anchorage and the Mat-Su valley. The conversation that took place never got combative, but both sides definitely had points they wanted to make clear.

“I want to be very clear in this opening statement about the opposition. As I see it, there are three general points of opposition. The first one is that I will not represent all Alaskans, specifically those in Anchorage and the Mat-Su… Second issue that I see is that I’m aligned with commercial fishing organizations to promote their allocative agenda and third is that I’ve testified in the previous three hearings to change several specific elements of the Cook Inlet management plans,” Ruffner said.

Those issues have come up as the nomination process has gone on, but there were other things on the minds of members of the state affairs committee. Senator Charlie Huggins of Wasilla was disappointed that the Board member Ruffner would replace if he’s confirmed wasn’t there. Karl Johnstone resigned his position after Governor Bill Walker made it clear he wouldn’t nominate him for reappointment.

“He was a good man and I support him, by the way, and I’d support him today and I wish he was sitting where you are for the record,” Huggins said.

Despite that, though, he did have question about escapement goals on rivers in the Valley.

Huggins: “Where I live, fish have a pretty hard time. But one of the things that’s clearly documented is escapement goals have pursued the limited number of fish where I live, where I fish, where my neighbors fish. So, in the equation of managing of fish, what’s your cut limit on just continuing to lower the escapement goal and its relationship to what it used to be in years past?”

Ruffner: “If you have an escapement goal and you can’t meet it, and the solution to that problem is to lower the escapement goal, that doesn’t sound like a very good plan to me…And when we are presented from the department (of fish and game) with information that says we should lower the escapement goal, I’m going to ask some very hard questions and they better have some pretty good answers.”

Salmon returns to the Valley have struggled a lot in recent years, and some popular theories as to why are over development and invasive species. More roads and culverts can interrupt returns and non-native species like pike make the problem worse. But Senator Huggins doesn’t buy that argument as the full explanation, especially when remote river systems, away from development, have the same issues.

“Places you can’t drive to, places where nobody takes a boat…there aren’t any fish, there aren’t any culverts, there aren’t any pike, so I submit to you let’s go to the mouth of Cook Inlet, but you say that it’s working, so tell me why I’m wrong and you’re right,” Huggins said.

Ruffner has said that the overall management plan for Upper Cook Inlet is working, though there are some from the Valley who, while having a hard time fishing for king and coho salmon, would like to see more management measures put in against commercial fishing. So what would Ruffner do to get more silvers up there?

“My number one criterion for how many fish we should commercially harvest going to be contingent upon the deparment’s telling us, and hearing from the public, whether or not there are fish on the spawning grounds to produce sufficient fish for sustaining those runs, consistent with our constitution…Then, when we start having excess above that, then we start talking about these trade-offs of yield and that’s the hard part that’s going to be new to me is actually passing out the fish.”

Along with current board member Orville Huntington, Ruffner’s nomination still has to be confirmed by the legislature as a whole.

-Shaylon Cochran/KDLL