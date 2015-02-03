Soldotna Votes On Home Rule Charter Commission In Special Election

Soldotna voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide how they want to their city to be run, and see how at home they are with the idea of home rule.

In Soldotna’s special election Tuesday, to decide whether to form a commission to draft a new city charter for voters to consider, both those in favor and opposed to the idea agree on that much, at least — the issue is control.

Those in favor want to see a charter that would boost Soldotna’s status from a first-class city to a home-rule city, thus affording more power to determine its own policies. First-class cities fall under the general laws of their encompassing governmental structures — in this case, the Kenai Peninsula Borough and the Alaska Legislature. Home-rule cities, though still falling under some statewide laws, have more leeway to decide their powers, duties and functions for themselves.

Soldotna City Council Member Pete Sprague supports a new charter, and is one of the unopposed seven candidates on the ballot to serve on the seven-member charter commission.

“We’re subject to certain state statutes as well as borough statutes, and if the voters approve establishing the charter commission, we can look at writing language into the charter that will give Soldotna more control over how we govern ourselves as well as how we tax ourselves. It would give us more control over setting our own policies.”

Sprague said the idea of changing to a home-rule city has come up before over the years, but this is the first time it’s made it to the ballot. The idea gained traction in the wake of two taxation issues happening at the borough level. In August, Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Mike Navarre vetoed the borough assembly’s decision to ask voters whether they wanted to enact a 3 percent bed tax to support tourism marketing. If the bed tax had been approved, Soldotna, as a first-class city, would have automatically been subject to it, whereas the home rule cities of Kenai and Seward would not.

The other issue is a voter initiative seeking to exempt non-prepared foods from sales taxes throughout the borough for the non-summer months of the year. Voters approved the initiative, so the borough no longer levies its 3 percent sales tax on groceries outside of summer, but the assembly also passed an ordinance dictating that general law cities within the borough would continue to collect their sales tax on groceries in the winter. In August, the state Supreme Court ruled that the borough did have to allow an initiative on the ballot seeking to repeal that assembly ordinance. So, in October 2015, borough voters will decide whether general-law cities, like Homer, Seldovia and Soldotna, will keep taxing groceries in the winter, or not.

But if Soldotna becomes a home-rule city, it will have the ability to decide for itself whether or not to enact or repeal a bed tax or sales tax exemption. To Sprague and other home-rule supporters, Tuesday’s vote isn’t about whether someone supports or opposes a bed tax or grocery tax, it’s about Soldotna getting to decide.

“Right now we are subject to what the rest of the borough can dictate to us and I really think it’s important for Soldotna to have more local control.”

City officials are adamant that the vote Tuesday will not change taxes. At most, they say, it will decide how the city will decide such matters. Will taxation measures be up to the council, for instance? Or will changes in taxes have to be approved by voters? If the measure passes Tuesday, then the seven elected charter commission members will have a year to consider these and other ideas of how the city should function, and wrangle them into a proposed charter. That document then has to be approved by voters. If it’s not approved, the charter commission has one more year-long chance to revise the charter and put it back to voters.

“If you vote yes it gives us the opportunity to at least look at these options. If folks vote no on Tuesday, the discussion is closed, and I think we need to have that discussion,” Sprague said.

Not everyone agrees. Soldotna resident Daniel Lynch has been outspoken against forming a new city charter. He’s opposed to a bed tax and in favor of the winter grocery tax exemption and sees the proposed move to home rule to be a way for the city council and administration to circumvent voter control over these issues.

“Home rule gives the city more power to have freedom to increase taxes and spend money without a vote of the people,” Lynch said.

That’s not automatically the case, though it could be true if Tuesday’s vote passes, and if the new commission drafts a charter that grants the city council the power to increase taxes and spend money without a vote of the people, and if the people then approve that charter.

If the council did end up with the power to raise taxes and make large expenditures without voter input, Lynch and others opposing a move to home rule, including former borough mayor candidate Fred Sturman, don’t trust what would be done with that power. They list several examples of what they consider to be poor financial decisions: A proposal that the city purchase the Hutchings car dealership to turn it into a new visitors center, an airport expansion project, the new roundabouts on Binkley Street, a recent request that the city commit $350,000 to help the Central Peninsula Health Foundation purchase Birch Ridge Golf Course, and the city’s storefront beautification grants.

“And I would like to live in a beautiful town also but I don’t believe it’s up for the taxpayers, the people who are trying to feed their families, their grocery taxes, to supplement the business owners to make it beautiful,” Lynch said.

City Manager Mark Dixson disagrees with the characterization of the council as big spenders. The Hutchings land purchase was dropped after residents disapproved of the idea in a May 2012 special advisory vote. The airport expansion and roundabouts came with substantial federal money. And the idea for the city to help the Central Peninsula Health Foundation purchase Birch Ridge came up only after the council decided in April to not have the city purchase the golf course.

“Quite frankly, I find it insulting to this council that those comments are being made because we have a council right now that is very, very specific on public process,” Dixon said.

The opposition to a change to home rule, though, doesn’t want to give the city council and administration more leeway to make similar decisions. And what’s the need, they say. Soldotna is just fine as it is. As Sturman points out, Soldotna’s sales tax isn’t any higher than other cities in the borough, and the city already has the lowest property tax rate around, at .5 mill.

“So why should we go to a home rule whenever we are the cheapest city on the Kenai Peninsula to live in?”

To keep it that way, is Dixson’s answer. If Soldotna is forced to exempt groceries from sales taxes outside of summer, that could have a significant impact on the city’s budget, he said. The borough’s finance department estimates anywhere from $785,000 to $1.2 million a year in lost revenue to the city. The grocery tax exemption would hit Soldotna harder than other cities because it is a retail hub of the central peninsula and generates the majority of its revenue from sales taxes. If those sales taxes are lost, the city might increase property taxes to compensate, so a move to home rule is an attempt to get ahead of that curve, Dixson said.

“So if you take that $785,000 and equate that in property tax we are going to have to increase the mill rate from .5 to 2.1. That’s a significant increase in property tax and it’s a significant issue when it comes to our overall strategic plan of having the lowest property taxes,” Dixon said.

Sturman said he’d rather see the city cut spending than raise property taxes. And Lynch said he’d rather wait to see how finances shake out before making any drastic changes.

“I just think because there’s not a crisis right now, if in fact down the road there’s a crisis there’s plenty of time to deal with it then. We have a hefty savings account and this is just trying to be ramped through.”

Slow down, Lynch says. Wait and see. He especially doesn’t like that the matter is being decided in a special election, rather than the regular municipal election in October.

“And there’s no need to rush into this, it should be more open so people can actually look at it and use their intelligence and figure out how they want to go.”

Lynch also doesn’t like that only seven names will be on the ballot for the seven-member charter commission, nor does he like some of those names. As he points out, Sprague and Keith Baxter are both council members already in favor of home rule powers, and Baxter works for the Kenai Peninsula Tourism Marketing Council, which was pushing the bed tax. Others are involved in the business community slash chamber of commerce which was supportive of a new visitors center, Lynch said, and Pat Cowan is the owner trying to sell Birch Ridge Golf Course.

“The people have already decided what’s going to happen before it happens, and that’s what shuts out democracy, people just throw their hands in the air and go, ‘Well, that’s the way it is, I can’t fight city hall.’ And me and Mr. Sturman are still trying to.”

At the same time, neither Lynch nor Sturman threw their hats in the ring to be charter commissioners. Lynch said he didn’t do so because he doesn’t think there should be a charter commission. Sturman said he didn’t because he didn’t hear about the filing period for the special election until it was almost over.

Sprague said the timing just didn’t work to get the matter on the October general election ballot. The council and administration started discussing forming a charter commission this summer, he said, and needed to pass an ordinance to put the question to voters. Then there needed to be time for commission candidates to gather signatures, and for those signatures to be reviewed and approved. This way, Sprague said, if the commission is allowed to get to work, its proposed charter can be on the 2015 October general election ballot, rather than in another special election.

Lynch said the city has done a poor job of informing voters about the special election, which gives the matter an air of trying to squeeze this through under the radar of public attention, he said. The city hasn’t mailed anything announcing the vote to registered voters. The council did appropriate $5,000 to spend on what it calls “voter education,” which went to ads in the Peninsula Clarion newspaper and on KSRM radio in the last two weeks. But that strategy potentially misses snowbirds, oil field shift workers, vacationers and others, Lynch said.

“As if all the people in town listen to that same radio station. They do have access to all the registered voters who live in city limits and they could easily have sent out a postcard giving notification of this when they first started moving this direction, which would have been much cheaper and much more effective. Unfortunately, they chose not to do that, but that falls in line with them trying to keep it stealth and under the radar,” Lynch said.

Sturman points out that the reader board outside City Hall hasn’t even announced the election.

“You would think if they wanted you to know that there was an election coming up Feb. 3, it looks like that you would have a sign out there on the reader board saying, ‘We’re having a big election, please come and vote,’ or something to that effect, instead of having it blank.”

Dixson said the city has been careful in its advertising of the election to stay well clear of crossing into any gray areas with the Alaska Public Offices Commission of trying to sway the vote.

At last week’s council meeting, some council members commented that the city could have done more to notice voters of the election. Sprague said there’s no agreed-upon formula for getting the word out about a vote. Some say mailers don’t get read and are a waste of money. Some say new technology, like announcements on the city’s website and Facebook page, are a better way to go.

“It’s almost a universal question that I’ve heard in my 18 years of being an elected official, is, ‘How do you get the word out, how do you let folks know?’ And I’m not sure what the answer is, we tried.”

It’s a joint effort, between a municipality, candidates, supporters and those opposed to spread the word about an election, Sprague said. In that, at least, both sides are on the same page that they say they want everybody to come vote

“I hope that people will have an open mind to say that, ‘Yes, let’s vote yes, let’s begin the process, let’s see what the charter commission can do.’ We’ve got some good folks that are asking to serve and I believe it’s pretty representative of the electorate here in Soldotna, the population here in Soldotna,” Sprague said.

“I’ll be voting no. I would never tell anybody else how to vote, but at least if you show up and cancel my vote a hundred times, you’re letting the city know that you’re watching them,” Lynch said.

The polls will be open at Soldotna City Hall on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

-Jenny Neyman/KDLL