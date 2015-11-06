Soldotna Proposes Two Year Moratorium On Legal Pot Sales

A set of three ordinances will be introduced for the Soldotna city council next week regarding local marijuana laws.

The first simply establishes local regulatory authority for the city, as per the 2014 state voter initiative approving recreational use of marijuana. The other two ordinances should draw a fair amount of debate.

Council member Regina Daniels has called for a moratorium on all marijuana businesses in Soldotna until January 1st, 2018. Neither the city of Kenai or the Kenai Peninsula Borough have introduced any similar measures.

Once the city does start issuing business licenses, the line for them will be short. Council member Keith Baxter sponsored another ordinance limiting the number of retail pot shops to three within city limits. Baxter’s ordinance would also put limits on the number of cultivation and production facilities in the city. It calls for just one of each.

The three ordinances are up for introduction at the November 10th city council meeting. There will be public hearings on all three on December 9th.

-Staff Report