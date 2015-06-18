We’ve got answers for the burning questions of deciphering wildfire terminology.

Listen:

Hot spots, hot shots, torching, crowning, type I, type II, who knew there was so much terminology to keep track of when tracking a wildfire.

So, the following is a primer on some of the terminology that’s been showing up in press releases lately, with help from Andy Alexandrou, public information officer from the Alaska Division of Forestry.

The Card Street Fire is an explosive fire. It wasn’t started by someone setting off explosives, nor has it burned through a cache of explosive materials. Rather, the fire demonstrates an explosive energy.

Alexandrou: “It’s a very volatile, very fast-moving, very hot-burning fire.”

As it’s grown, the fire has demonstrated a lot of torching and crowning.

Alexandrou: “Torching is where you have an individual tree that starts at the bottom and burns clear up through the top.”

Crowning is a worse occurrence, where the top of a tree gets so hot it just explodes and burns down to the ground.

Alexandrou: “A crown fire is about the worst thing a firefighter wants to see. We’ve got to get out of the way. We don’t mess with them.”

Wind-driven wildfires occasionally are referenced by body parts — the head of the fire, the flank of the fire or heel or tail. The fire head is the leading edge of a fire, the direction in which it’s traveling. Flanks are either side of that head. The heel and tail are the same things — a relatively safe area behind a fire, where it has already burned.

Hot spots are smoldering areas not actively burning and producing flames, but that could reignite if not put out. Hot spotting, then, is going through a burn area after the fire has passed through to look for and extinguish hot spots.

Alexandrou: “You have black ground out there and you see a little piece of white ash, that’s usually a hot spot. Or you have a piece of ground and you see mosquitoes hovering right over that spot, that’s usually a hot spot.”

That’s not to be confused with a spot fire, which is a flare-up caused by the main fire, usually outside the main fire’s perimeter. In the Card Street Fire, crews have responded to a couple of spot fires on the south side of the Kenai River, set off by the main fire on the Sterling side of the river.

Alexandrou: “It could be just a smoldering little piece of ash that is dropped from the plume of the fire, or single tree torching, or several trees, or fire on the ground, in the grass under the tree canopy.”

Hot shots are firefighting crews. They come in a couple varieties.

Alexandrou: “A Type 1 crew is the elite of hand-line crews. They are an organized crew that goes through I think an 80-hour training program. They travel to be completely self-sufficient for a three-day timeframe.”

Five Type I crews from Idaho and Montana arrived Tuesday night and were out working the Card Street Fire on Wednesday. Then there are Type II crews. Type II initial attack crews also are highly trained and usually self-contained, traveling with their own tools and camping gear.

Type I and Type II initial attack crews are trained up, geared up and ready to ship out wherever needed, at all times. Type II crews also are trained, but are assembled as needed. Those are the crews that often come from villages in Alaska. The Card Street Fire has a Type II crew from Selawik, for example.

And then there are the terms residents in the fire are most wanting to hear, but haven’t yet. Contained means a control line has been established around the fire. And the big one — controlled means that areas immediately within the control line have been burned out, hot spots threatening the control line have been cooled down, and the line is expected to hold under foreseeable conditions.

— Jenny Neyman, KDLL