Assembly Votes Down Proposed Ban On Pot Cultivation

After three hours of public testimony, the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly decided not to put a ban on marijuana cultivation on the fall ballot.

Listen:

It was widely anticipated that Tuesday’s meeting was going to be a long one. We got a small sample of how this debate might go when the ordinance was introduced last month. At stake was another vote on pot, this time just by Borough residents, on the question of whether or not to ban cultivation of marijuana.

On one side, largely, people concerned that looser marijuana policies are, if not dangerous for the community, at least not very desirable, and certainly lacking in evidence for their promise of tons of new tax revenue. On the other, people anxious to be open about their use, and to start making money off this new industry. It wasn’t an even split, maybe a little less than two to one of those opposed versus those in favor. For some members of the Assembly, it didn’t matter what the testimony reflected. Assembly member Mako Haggerty shared a story from his youth about his father being arrested for marijuana possession.

“And the threat was, they were going to take us away from our Mom and Dad…And that was scary. And for us to sit here and start talking about going backwards to those days, that’s about the most irresponsible thing I can think of. My mind was made up when I walked in here and I’m voting no.”

Brent Johnson’s mind wasn’t made up when he walked in. It was made up about marijuana, sure.

“I’ll just be frank, folks. I hate alcohol. I don’t like marijuana, and I don’t like tobacco.”

But about this particular ordinance, at this particular time? Well, several teachers testified and that was a consideration.

“I ended up with a tremendous respect for teachers…I’m seeing a common denominator. Teachers care about kids…and so I’m seeing the come out opposed to marijuana and it makes me uncomfortable; makes me think that there might be something there that would make me opposed to marijuana and I’m already sort of opposed to it.” (0:25)

That sounds like someone who thinks a ban on cultivation might not be a bad idea. But, like five other members of the Assembly, there was just too much uncertainty with this ordinance. How would it be enforced, how would it work with whatever the cities decide.

“I also believe the same thing that my friend Mako believes…that people get arrested for marijuana, they go to jail; you know what you learn in jail? You learn how to go back to jail. I don’t know how we’re all going to work this all out in the end, but for me, tonight, I’m going to vote against this ordinance…It doesn’t mean I like marijuana, I think I’ve made it pretty clear I don’t, but I’m worried about too many things,” Johnson said.

When it was all said and done, Kelly Wolf’s ordinance garnered just three votes; his, Blaine Gilmen’s and Stan Welles’. What the other six members want, to see what the state does, is already starting to come into focus. The Senate Judiciary put out its draft of a what a regulated marijuana industry could look like, and on first read, it seems to mostly follow the intent of the voter initiative passed in November.

-Shaylon Cochran/KDLL